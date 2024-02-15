CSU Bakersfield hosts Allen-Eikens and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-9, 7-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-14, 5-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-9, 7-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-14, 5-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -1; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 82-74 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners are 8-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 6.0.

The Matadors are 7-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is fourth in college basketball scoring 42.5 points per game in the paint led by Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

CSU Bakersfield makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). CSU Northridge averages 7.6 more points per game (76.6) than CSU Bakersfield allows (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Dionte Bostick averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Allen-Eikens is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

