Cryer scores 22 points, No. 1 Houston beats Cincinnati 67-59 for 6th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 22 points, J’Wan Roberts added 15 and top-ranked Houston won its sixth straight game by beating Cincinnati 67-59 on Tuesday night.

One day after ascending to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, the Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) extended their conference lead to 1 1/2 games over Iowa State.

“We’ve got a chance,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “That’s all it is — we’ve got a chance to win the Big 12. That’s our goal. We’d like to win the Big 12 because we have a chance.”

The Cougars have won 21 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Cryer had 15 points in the first half and Houston led 26-17 at the break. He finished 7 of 15 from the field and was 4 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Emanuel Sharp scored 11 and Jamal Shead had nine points and 11 assists for the Cougars, who shot 39% from the floor and went 18 of 27 at the free-throw line.

“L.J. had a really good night,” said Shead, who shot 2 for 11. “I tried to find him a lot. … My shot’s not falling, but I’m not the offense. We have four other guys out there, so just trying to get them involved and be the best I can on defense.”

Viktor Lakhin and Simas Lukosius each scored 11 points for Cincinnati (16-12, 5-10), which has lost five of six. The Bearcats shot 40% and went 5 of 19 on 3s. They also committed 19 turnovers.

“I think our guys can really compete against anybody,” coach Wes Miller said. “I believe they can compete with Houston’s team. I think they’ve shown that in the two games (this season), but we’ve got to get a little better to get over the hump and win the game.”

Leading 30-21 early in the second half, Houston went on an 8-0 run capped by consecutive 3s from Sharp with 17 1/2 minutes remaining to open a 17-point lead.

After trailing 59-46 with 2:47 left, Cincinnati used an 8-1 spurt to close within six on a layup by Dan Skillings Jr. with 1:26 to go. Cryer made two free throws with 1:12 remaining, and the Bearcats got no closer than six the rest of the way.

“Win the game,” Sampson said. “This is not a funeral. We are 25-3 and 12-3. This time of year, the last thing you do is evaluate.”

Cincinnati: The Bearcats dropped to 3-8 in Quad 1 games and 4-6 on the road this season. … The 17 first-half points were a season low for any half.

Houston: The Cougars improved to 14-3 in Quad 1 and 2 games. … Houston won its 11th straight over Cincinnati. … It was the 11th time this season the Cougars held an opponent under 20 points in a half.

Cincinnati: Will host Kansas State on Saturday.

Houston: Plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.

