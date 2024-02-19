Cryer leads No. 3 Houston against No. 10 Iowa State after 26-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (22-3, 9-3 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston hosts the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones after LJ Cryer scored 26 points in Houston’s 82-61 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Cougars are 14-0 on their home court. Houston averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.9 points per game.

The Cyclones are 9-3 in Big 12 play. Iowa State has a 17-5 record against teams above .500.

Houston’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 23.7 more points per game (78.7) than Houston allows (55.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: J’wan Roberts is averaging 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Milan Momcilovic is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 12 points. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

