Crowley and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles visit conference foe Texas State

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-10, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (8-14, 2-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Texas State and Southern Miss will play on Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 4-4 in home games. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Love averaging 6.7.

The Golden Eagles are 6-4 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Texas State averages 69.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 71.1 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss’ 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Texas State has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Bobcats and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Dawson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Tyler Morgan is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Donovan Ivory is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.6 points. Austin Crowley is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

