Crowley and Southern Miss host Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (11-15, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Austin Crowley scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 68-59 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. Southern Miss has a 7-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 4-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

Southern Miss averages 70.1 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.8 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is averaging 16.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Dylan Dawson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jordan Mason is shooting 37.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

