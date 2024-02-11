Cross and Tulane host Memphis

Tulane Green Wave (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (17-6, 6-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tulane Green Wave (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (17-6, 6-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the Memphis Tigers after Kevin Cross scored 27 points in Tulane’s 92-80 overtime victory over the Temple Owls.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 in home games. Memphis is eighth in the AAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by David Jones averaging 4.7.

The Green Wave are 4-6 in AAC play. Tulane is sixth in college basketball scoring 85.1 points per game while shooting 48.8%.

Memphis scores 80.4 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 79.3 Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Jones is averaging 22.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Cross is averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

