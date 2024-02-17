Cross and Tulane host East Carolina

Tulane Green Wave (13-11, 4-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 6-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (13-11, 4-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 6-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the East Carolina Pirates after Kevin Cross scored 20 points in Tulane’s 87-79 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Pirates have gone 10-7 in home games. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Green Wave have gone 4-8 against AAC opponents. Tulane is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Carolina is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Green Wave square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Cross is averaging 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

