Crawford leads Louisiana Tech against Liberty after 25-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-7, 6-2 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (15-9, 4-5 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-7, 6-2 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (15-9, 4-5 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Liberty Flames after Jordan Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-76 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Flames have gone 9-2 in home games. Liberty ranks ninth in the CUSA with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 6.5.

Liberty scores 75.8 points, 12.3 more per game than the 63.5 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venzant is averaging 5.9 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Batcho is averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

