Crawford leads Louisiana Tech against Liberty after 25-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-7, 6-2 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (15-9, 4-5 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Liberty Flames after Jordan Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-76 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Flames have gone 9-2 at home. Liberty is fifth in the CUSA with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Zach Cleveland averaging 9.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Cleveland is shooting 62.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Daniel Batcho is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

