Crawford leads Louisiana Tech against Florida International after 25-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-6, 5-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-14, 2-4 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-6, 5-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-14, 2-4 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces the Florida International Panthers after Isaiah Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-53 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 at home. Florida International is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 3.9.

Florida International scores 76.2 points, 13.0 more per game than the 63.2 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Florida International has given up to its opponents (48.0%).

The Panthers and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Tahlik Chavez averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Crawford is shooting 50.8% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 82.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.