Crawford and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host conference foe Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-13, 4-6 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-8, 6-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Louisiana Tech in CUSA action Thursday.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 4-6 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.1 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 2.9.

Louisiana Tech makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Jacksonville State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

KyKy Tandy is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

