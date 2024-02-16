Crawford and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host conference foe Florida International

Florida International Panthers (8-17, 3-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-8, 7-3 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (8-17, 3-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-8, 7-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Crawford and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host Arturo Dean and the Florida International Panthers in CUSA action.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech is the leader in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-7 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks second in the CUSA with 14.5 assists per game led by Dean averaging 4.1.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 10.4 more points per game (73.8) than Louisiana Tech allows (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is averaging 14.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.2 points. Dean is averaging 10.3 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.