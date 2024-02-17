Live Radio
Cozart scores 17, Eastern Kentucky defeats Bellarmine 75-65

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 9:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart had 17 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-65 win against Bellarmine on Saturday night.

Cozart added 10 rebounds for the Colonels (15-11, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Leland Walker scored 16 points and added five assists. Michael Moreno shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Bash Wieland led the way for the Knights (6-21, 2-10) with 19 points. Bellarmine also got 12 points and six rebounds from Langdon Hatton. Ben Johnson also had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

