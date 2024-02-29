Coward leads Eastern Washington against Montana

Montana Grizzlies (19-9, 10-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (19-9, 10-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Cedric Coward scored 30 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-76 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. Eastern Washington averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Grizzlies are 10-5 in conference matchups. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Eastern Washington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kyman is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.9 points. Coward is shooting 56.7% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.