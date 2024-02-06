Live Radio
Coward, Jones lead Eastern Washington past Portland State 90-77

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 12:45 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cedric Coward and Casey Jones posted double-doubles and Eastern Washington breezed to a 90-77 victory over Portland State on Monday night.

Coward finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, sinking four 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws for the Eagles (15-8, 9-1 Big Sky Conference). Jones totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ethan Price pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jake Kyman made four 3-pointers and scored 14, while Dane Erikstrup scored 10 off the bench.

Isiah Kirby scored 18 to lead the Vikings (14-9, 5-5). Freshman Cole Farrell scored 16 off the bench. Kendall Munson and Bobby Harvey both scored 11.

