Coward and the Eastern Washington Eagles take on conference foe Northern Arizona

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-9, 11-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-15, 5-8 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (17-9, 11-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-15, 5-8 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Trenton McLaughlin and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks host Cedric Coward and the Eastern Washington Eagles in Big Sky play.

The Lumberjacks are 6-3 in home games. Northern Arizona gives up 75.9 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 11-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 1.5.

Northern Arizona is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northern Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.7 points for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Jake Kyman is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11 points. Coward is averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

