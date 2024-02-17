Covington scores 27, leads UMass Lowell over Bryant 86-77

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Yuri Covington scored 27 points to lead UMass Lowell to an 86-77 victory over Bryant on…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Yuri Covington scored 27 points to lead UMass Lowell to an 86-77 victory over Bryant on Saturday night.

Covington added three steals for the River Hawks (17-7, 8-3 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored 21 points, shooting 9 for 16.. Brayden O’Connor had 12 points.

Earl Timberlake finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Bulldogs (17-10, 9-3). Sherif Kenney added 20 points, while Rafael Pinzon scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

