Covington leads UMass-Lowell against Binghamton after 27-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (12-13, 4-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-7, 8-3 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (12-13, 4-8 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-7, 8-3 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Yuri Covington scored 27 points in UMass-Lowell’s 86-77 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The River Hawks have gone 7-3 at home. UMass-Lowell is third in the America East with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Quinton Mincey averaging 5.0.

The Bearcats are 4-8 against America East opponents. Binghamton is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass-Lowell makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Binghamton averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Brooks is averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the River Hawks. Brayden O’Connor is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

