Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Courseault scores 17, leads…

Courseault scores 17, leads Kansas City over South Dakota State 72-67

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khristion Courseault scored 17 points and Kansas City beat South Dakota State 72-67 on Thursday night.

Courseault also contributed five assists for the Kangaroos (12-15, 6-6 Summit League). Jamar Brown scored 16 points with two 3-pointers, adding 10 rebounds. Jayson Petty had nine points.

The Jackrabbits (14-12, 7-4) were led by Zeke Mayo with 19 points. William Kyle III added 15 points and five blocks. Charlie Easley contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up