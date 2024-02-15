Courseault scores 17, leads Kansas City over South Dakota State 72-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khristion Courseault scored 17 points and Kansas City beat South Dakota State 72-67 on Thursday…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khristion Courseault scored 17 points and Kansas City beat South Dakota State 72-67 on Thursday night.

Courseault also contributed five assists for the Kangaroos (12-15, 6-6 Summit League). Jamar Brown scored 16 points with two 3-pointers, adding 10 rebounds. Jayson Petty had nine points.

The Jackrabbits (14-12, 7-4) were led by Zeke Mayo with 19 points. William Kyle III added 15 points and five blocks. Charlie Easley contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

