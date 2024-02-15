Council scores late bucket in OT, finishes with 20 points to lift Wagner over St. Francis (PA) 65-63

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. made the last basket with two seconds left in overtime and finished with…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. made the last basket with two seconds left in overtime and finished with 20 points as Wagner beat St. Francis (PA) 65-63 on Thursday night.

Eli Wilborn missed a shot at the buzzer for St. Francis. Wilborn split a pair of free throws with 1:43 remaining in regulation to force the extra period tied at 57-all.

Council added eight rebounds and three steals for the Seahawks (12-11, 6-5 Northeast Conference). Tahron Allen scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 18, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Keyontae Lewis finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Wilborn led the Red Flash (8-17, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. St. Francis also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Bobby Rosenberger III. In addition, Gestin Liberis had nine points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

