Council scores 25, Wagner rolls past Long Island University 72-57

NEW YORK (AP) — Melvin Council Jr.’s 25 points helped Wagner defeat Long Island University 72-57 on Sunday.

Council also had six assists and three steals for the Seahawks (13-13, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Tyje Kelton scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Tahron Allen scored 13.

The Sharks (7-20, 6-9) were led by Eric Acker’s 15 points. R.J. Greene finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Terell Strickland added 11 points and five assists.

