Council and Wagner host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 6-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-11, 6-5 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Melvin Council Jr. scored 20 points in Wagner’s 65-63 overtime victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Seahawks have gone 6-2 at home. Wagner is third in the NEC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Keyontae Lewis averaging 2.2.

The Pioneers are 6-5 in NEC play. Sacred Heart is fourth in the NEC with 13.3 assists per game led by Brendan McGuire averaging 3.8.

Wagner is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Nico Galette is averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

