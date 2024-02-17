Council and Wagner host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 6-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-11, 6-5 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-14, 6-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-11, 6-5 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Melvin Council Jr. scored 20 points in Wagner’s 65-63 overtime victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Seahawks have gone 6-2 at home. Wagner is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 6-5 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is sixth in the NEC giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Wagner averages 64.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 73.3 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Julian Brown is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Nico Galette is averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

