Cornell wins 56-53 over Dartmouth

Cornell wins 56-53 over Dartmouth

The Associated Press

February 2, 2024, 9:36 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Chris Manon’s 11 points helped Cornell defeat Dartmouth 56-53 on Friday night.

Manon went 5 of 9 from the field for the Big Red (16-3, 5-0 Ivy League). Isaiah Gray, Nazir Williams and Cooper Noard all added eight points. The Big Red picked up their sixth straight win.

The Big Green (5-13, 1-4) were led in scoring by Dusan Neskovic, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

