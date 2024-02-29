Cornell visits Pennsylvania following Slajchert’s 21-point showing

Cornell Big Red (20-5, 9-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-16, 2-9 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (20-5, 9-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-16, 2-9 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Cornell Big Red after Clark Slajchert scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 74-70 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Quakers have gone 8-4 at home. Pennsylvania has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Big Red have gone 9-2 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 17.7 assists. Isaiah Gray leads the Big Red with 3.2.

Pennsylvania averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Pennsylvania allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Spinoso is averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Chris Manon is shooting 56.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

