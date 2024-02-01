Cornell plays Dartmouth following Williams’ 20-point performance

Cornell Big Red (15-3, 4-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-12, 1-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7…

Cornell Big Red (15-3, 4-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-12, 1-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Nazir Williams scored 20 points in Cornell’s 83-68 victory over the Princeton Tigers.

The Big Green are 5-3 on their home court. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Jaren Johnson paces the Big Green with 5.1 boards.

The Big Red are 4-0 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is fourth in the Ivy League with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 3.6.

Dartmouth is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 15.5 more points per game (85.3) than Dartmouth gives up (69.8).

The Big Green and Big Red face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is averaging 14.8 points for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Big Red. Chris Manon is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.