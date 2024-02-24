Cornell plays Brown, looks for 13th straight home win

Brown Bears (8-17, 4-6 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (20-4, 9-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Brown Bears (8-17, 4-6 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (20-4, 9-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -12.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its 12-game home win streak intact when the Big Red face Brown.

The Big Red are 10-0 on their home court. Cornell is the top team in the Ivy League averaging 37.8 points in the paint. Isaiah Gray leads the Big Red with 7.5.

The Bears are 4-6 in Ivy League play. Brown is second in the Ivy League with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.4.

Cornell scores 82.8 points, 11.0 more per game than the 71.8 Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Manon is averaging 12.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Big Red.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.