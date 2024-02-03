Cornell Big Red play the Harvard Crimson, look for 7th straight victory

Cornell Big Red (16-3, 5-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-7, 2-3 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (16-3, 5-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-7, 2-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against Harvard.

The Crimson have gone 7-3 at home. Harvard averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Big Red are 5-0 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 83.7 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

Harvard averages 71.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 74.2 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 12.8 more points per game (83.7) than Harvard allows to opponents (70.9).

The Crimson and Big Red face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 18.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Harvard.

Chris Manon is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Big Red.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Big Red: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.