Corbin leads Robert Morris against Wright State after 26-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (10-16, 6-9 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -9.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Wright State Raiders after Josh Corbin scored 26 points in Robert Morris’ 87-77 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders are 7-5 on their home court. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 5.8.

The Colonials are 6-9 in conference play. Robert Morris ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 5.3.

Wright State scores 85.0 points, 9.7 more per game than the 75.3 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris’ 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 19.8 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Corbin is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Colonials. Hastings is averaging 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

