Corbett leads Chicago State past Indiana University Northwest 93-70

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 4:41 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jahsean Corbett had 25 points in Chicago State’s 93-70 victory over NAIA-member Indiana University Northwest on Monday.

Corbett added nine rebounds for the independent Cougars (12-18). Wesley Cardet Jr. added 18 points and six rebounds. Brent Davis scored 11.

The RedHawks were led by Trace Williams, who finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Anthony Taylor added 13 points and Demarius Splunge scored 11 and grabbed eight rebounds.

