Corbett leads Chicago State against South Carolina State after 21-point outing

Chicago State Cougars (11-16) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-15, 4-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Chicago State Cougars (11-16) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-15, 4-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Jahsean Corbett scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 65-60 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. South Carolina State ranks fifth in college basketball with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Cougars have gone 5-10 away from home. Chicago State averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

South Carolina State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Teal is averaging 7.9 points for the Bulldogs. Jordan Simpson is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 18.3 points. Corbett is averaging 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

