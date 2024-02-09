Corbett leads Chicago State against South Carolina State after 21-point game

Chicago State Cougars (11-16) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-15, 4-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (11-16) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (8-15, 4-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Jahsean Corbett scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 65-60 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 in home games. South Carolina State gives up 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 5-10 away from home. Chicago State averages 11.1 assists per game to lead the DI Independent, paced by Wesley Cardet Jr. with 2.6.

South Carolina State averages 71.0 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 69.3 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Corbett is averaging 14.9 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. Brent Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

