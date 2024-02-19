Coppin State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore following Ellis’ 22-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-20, 1-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-15, 2-6 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Coppin State Eagles (2-20, 1-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-15, 2-6 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Devon Ellis scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-65 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hawks are 7-3 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Troy Hupstead leads the Hawks with 8.9 boards.

The Eagles are 1-7 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 72.5 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Johnson is averaging 5.3 points for the Hawks. Ellis is averaging 13.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Justin Winston is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.