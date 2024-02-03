Coppin State visits King and North Carolina Central

Coppin State Eagles (2-17, 1-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (12-8, 4-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Coppin State Eagles (2-17, 1-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (12-8, 4-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -13; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on the Coppin State Eagles after Po’Boigh King scored 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 69-66 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Coppin State Eagles are 1-4 in conference play. Coppin State is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

North Carolina Central’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

The North Carolina Central Eagles and Coppin State Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the North Carolina Central Eagles, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.6 points for the Coppin State Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

