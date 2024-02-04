Coppin State takes on South Carolina State on 4-game slide

Coppin State Eagles (2-18, 1-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-15, 3-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Coppin State Eagles (2-18, 1-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-15, 3-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State enters the matchup against South Carolina State after losing four straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 in home games. South Carolina State leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 37.9 boards. Davion Everett leads the Bulldogs with 6.9 rebounds.

The Eagles are 1-5 in conference games. Coppin State has a 1-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Carolina State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 56.4 points per game, 22.9 fewer points than the 79.3 South Carolina State allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everett is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jordan Simpson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.6 points for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

