Coppin State plays South Carolina State on 14-game road slide

Coppin State Eagles (2-18, 1-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-15, 3-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Coppin State Eagles (2-18, 1-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-15, 3-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits South Carolina State looking to break its 14-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in home games. South Carolina State is fifth in college basketball with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Eagles are 1-5 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State allows 72.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.2 points per game.

South Carolina State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game South Carolina State allows.

The Bulldogs and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.5 points for the Bulldogs. Jordan Simpson is averaging 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.6 points for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.