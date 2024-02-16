Coppin State hosts Delaware State following Tavarez’s 21-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (10-13, 3-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-19, 1-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (10-13, 3-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-19, 1-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Coppin State Eagles after Deywilk Tavarez scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 75-71 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Eagles have gone 2-4 in home games. Coppin State has a 1-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 3-4 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 29.5% from 3-point range.

Coppin State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Tavarez is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

