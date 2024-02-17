Coppin State hosts Delaware State following Tavarez’s 21-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (10-13, 3-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-19, 1-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Delaware State Hornets (10-13, 3-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-19, 1-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -7; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Coppin State Eagles after Deywilk Tavarez scored 21 points in Delaware State’s 75-71 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Eagles have gone 2-4 in home games. Coppin State has a 1-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 3-4 in MEAC play. Delaware State is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Coppin State scores 56.8 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 71.8 Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Martez Robinson is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

