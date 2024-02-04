Cooley, Pascarelli lead Marist to 63-52 victory over Saint Peter’s

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Javon Cooley and Josh Pascarelli scored 11 points apiece as Marist beat Saint Peter’s 63-52 on…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Javon Cooley and Josh Pascarelli scored 11 points apiece as Marist beat Saint Peter’s 63-52 on Sunday.

Cooley also contributed six rebounds for the Red Foxes (11-9, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Pascarelli added seven assists. Jadin Collins pitched in with 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

The Peacocks (11-9, 7-4) were led by Latrell Reid, with 14 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Wood scored nine and Mouhamed Sow had eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

