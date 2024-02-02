Cook and New Mexico State win 79-73 in OT against Liberty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook scored 27 points and Jaden Harris added four points in the overtime as…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook scored 27 points and Jaden Harris added four points in the overtime as New Mexico State defeated Liberty 79-73 on Thursday.

Cook also contributed six rebounds for the Aggies (10-12, 4-3 Conference USA). Harris scored 17 points, shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Femi Odukale was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Flames (13-9, 2-5) were led in scoring by Zach Cleveland, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Kaden Metheny added 16 points for Liberty. Brody Peebles also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

