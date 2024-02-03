Cook and New Mexico State host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-11, 3-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-12, 4-3 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-11, 3-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-12, 4-3 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Christian Cook scored 27 points in New Mexico State’s 79-73 overtime victory against the Liberty Flames.

The Aggies are 10-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 11.7 assists per game led by Jordan Rawls averaging 4.1.

The Gamecocks are 3-4 against conference opponents. Jacksonville State averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The Aggies and Gamecocks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is averaging 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Cook is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Quincy Clark is averaging 8.5 points for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.