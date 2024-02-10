Conwell’s 24 help Indiana State down Missouri State 73-71

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Conwell’s 24 points helped Indiana State defeat Missouri State 73-71 on Saturday. Conwell shot 9…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Conwell’s 24 points helped Indiana State defeat Missouri State 73-71 on Saturday.

Conwell shot 9 for 15, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Sycamores (22-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope was 7 of 19 shooting (5 for 17 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Jayson Kent went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points. It was the ninth straight win for the Sycamores.

The Bears (14-11, 6-8) were led in scoring by Alston Mason, who finished with 26 points. N.J. Benson added 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Missouri State. In addition, Damien Mayo Jr. finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Swope put up 13 second-half points, including a jumper that gave the Sycamores a five-point lead with 20 seconds remaining, and Indiana State secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes and was tied six times.

NEXT UP

Indiana State plays Tuesday against Illinois State at home, and Missouri State visits Murray State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.