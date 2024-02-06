Conwell leads Indiana State against Valparaiso after 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (6-17, 2-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (20-3, 11-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-17, 2-10 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (20-3, 11-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the Valparaiso Beacons after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 75-67 victory over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Sycamores are 10-0 on their home court. Indiana State leads the MVC with 17.2 assists per game led by Robbie Avila averaging 4.1.

The Beacons are 2-10 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Indiana State makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Valparaiso’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Indiana State has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Sycamores and Beacons face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Sycamores.

Isaiah Stafford is shooting 38.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

