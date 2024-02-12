Conwell leads Indiana State against Illinois State after 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (11-14, 5-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (22-3, 13-1 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (11-14, 5-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (22-3, 13-1 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts the Illinois State Redbirds after Ryan Conwell scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 73-71 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores are 11-0 on their home court. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 8.3 boards.

The Redbirds have gone 5-9 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Indiana State averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 65.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Indiana State allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

Dalton Banks is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 9.1 points and 3.6 assists. Myles Foster is averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

