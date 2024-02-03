ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Conwell and Indiana State take down Drake 75-67

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 8:57 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 21 points to lead Indiana State and Robbie Avila sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining as the Sycamores took down Drake 75-67 on Saturday night.

Conwell also added seven rebounds for the Sycamores (20-3, 11-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Avila scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds. Julian Larry had 16 points and finished 7 of 10 from the field. The Sycamores prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Tucker DeVries finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (18-5, 9-3). Drake also got 13 points and two steals from Kevin Overton. Darnell Brodie also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

