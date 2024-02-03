Conwell and Indiana State take down Drake 75-67

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 21 points to lead Indiana State and Robbie Avila sealed…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 21 points to lead Indiana State and Robbie Avila sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining as the Sycamores took down Drake 75-67 on Saturday night.

Conwell also added seven rebounds for the Sycamores (20-3, 11-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Avila scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds. Julian Larry had 16 points and finished 7 of 10 from the field. The Sycamores prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

Tucker DeVries finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (18-5, 9-3). Drake also got 13 points and two steals from Kevin Overton. Darnell Brodie also had eight points.

