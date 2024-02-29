Columbia visits Princeton after Pierce’s 22-point game

Columbia Lions (13-11, 4-7 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (21-3, 9-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (13-11, 4-7 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (21-3, 9-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Columbia Lions after Caden Pierce scored 22 points in Princeton’s 68-56 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. Princeton is fourth in the Ivy League with 14.5 assists per game led by Xaivian Lee averaging 3.7.

The Lions are 4-7 in Ivy League play. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 4.2.

Princeton makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Columbia has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

