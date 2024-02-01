Columbia visits Harvard after Mack’s 20-point outing

Columbia Lions (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Columbia Lions after Malik Mack scored 20 points in Harvard’s 78-65 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 6-3 in home games. Harvard has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 1-3 in conference matchups. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 4.5.

Harvard makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Columbia averages 8.3 more points per game (79.9) than Harvard gives up to opponents (71.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is averaging 18.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Crimson.

Thompson is averaging 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

