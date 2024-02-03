ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Columbia secures 72-56 win over Dartmouth

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 8:31 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kenny Noland had 13 points in Columbia’s 72-56 win over Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Noland shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Lions (11-8, 2-4 Ivy League). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Cooper also scored 12 points.

The Big Green (5-14, 1-5) were led in scoring by Dusan Neskovic, who finished with 10 points. Dartmouth also got nine points from Connor Christensen. In addition, Romeo Myrthil finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

