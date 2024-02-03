Columbia plays Dartmouth on 4-game road skid

Columbia Lions (10-8, 1-4 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-13, 1-4 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (10-8, 1-4 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-13, 1-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Lions play Dartmouth.

The Big Green are 5-4 in home games. Dartmouth averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions are 1-4 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 5.8.

Dartmouth’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

The Big Green and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

