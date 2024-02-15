Columbia hosts Dartmouth following Neskovic’s 20-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (5-15, 1-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-15, 1-6 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (12-8, 3-4 Ivy League)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits the Columbia Lions after Dusan Neskovic scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 77-59 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Lions are 8-2 in home games. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-6 against conference opponents. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League shooting 28.2% from 3-point range.

Columbia makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Dartmouth averages 60.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 69.9 Columbia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 13.6 points for the Lions.

Neskovic averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

